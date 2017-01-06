NY to Close Indian Point Nuclear Plant by 2021

CHEAT SHEET
The Indian Point nuclear power plant in New York will close by April 2021, according to The New York Times. The plant in Westchester County is owned and operated by Entergy, a utility company. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been vocal about his support for such a move, saying the aging plant poses a threat to New York City. “Why you would allow Indian Point to continue to operate defies common sense, planning and basic sanity,” Cuomo said last year. The plant is a critical source of power for New York City and Westchester County, providing a quarter of the power in both areas.