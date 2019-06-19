Five NY1 Anchorwomen are Suing the Network for Age, Gender Discrimination

Five New York One anchorwomen have filed suit against the channel alleging age and gender discrimination. The plaintiffs—Roma Torre, Kristen Shaughnessy, Jeanine Ramirez, Vivian Lee, and Amanda Farinacci—filed a suit in a Manhattan federal district court against Charter Communications, which operates the station. The women, who range in age from 40 to 61, allege they were pushed out of NY1 in favor of younger talent. “We feel we are being railroaded out of the place,” Torre told The New York Times. “Men age on TV with a sense of gravitas, and we as women have an expiration date.” The five women have worked at NY1 for more than 100 years, collectively. The complaint alleges they have been reduced to “second-class status” and have had their complaints to management and human-resources ignored and disregarded. “We have poured our hearts and souls into our work at NY1, but in the end we have been left excluded, marginalized, and vulnerable,” the women said in the court documents.