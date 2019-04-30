NYC Bus Driver Who Admitted to Raping 14-Year-Old Girl Gets No Prison Time

A 26-year-old New York bus driver who admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to ten years of probation and no prison time, The Watertown Daily Times reports Monday. Police say that Shane M. Piche met the girl while working as a bus driver, and that the assault occurred at his Ridge Road home. Piche was sentenced by Judge James P. McClusky, who also designated him as a Level 1 sex offender, a level below what the DA requested. Piche’s name will not be included in sex offender databases. McClusky reportedly said that because Piche had no prior offenses and only one victim was harmed, the lower designation was more appropriate. “I wish Shane Piche would have received time in jail for the harm he caused to my child,” the victim’s mother said in a statement cited by WHNT19. “He took something from my daughter she will never get back and has caused her to struggle with depression and anxiety.”