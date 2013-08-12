NYC Comptroller Debate Gets Heated

Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer and former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer went head to head Monday night in their first debate for city comptroller—and you could cut the tension with a knife. Despite requests from moderators Brian Lehrer and Errol Louis to keep their responses focused on their own campaigns, the two Democratic candidates couldn't resist lobbing digs back and forth, often talking over one another. Stringer, who repeatedly made a point of noting "the difference between us" reminded viewers "the only reason [Spitzer] served for 10 years and not 18 years was that he resigned in disgrace under a federal investigation"—in case anyone forgot. Stringer also promised that, despite not being "the celebrity candidate" he's "never embarassed his constituents and I never will." Spitzer, referring to his opponent condescendingly as, "Scotty," argued that in 20 years of service Stringer hasn't left a mark. "The public doesn't know who he is or what he's done for a reason," Spitzer said.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10