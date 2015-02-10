NYC Cop Indicted for Unarmed Man Killing

CHEAT SHEET
The NYPD cop who allegedly shot and killed unarmed black man Akai Gurley in the stairwell of a public housing development in Brooklyn last November has been indicted on unspecified charges. Peter Liang had been on the job for only 18 months and was patrolling the stairwell with his gun drawn, according to NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton, who called the incident “an accidental discharge.” The president of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, which represents Liang, said, “The fact that he was assigned to patrol one of the most dangerous housing projects in New York City must be considered among the circumstances of this tragic accident.”