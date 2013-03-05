CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    TRAGIC

    NYC Driver Had Troubled History

    Julio Acevedo. (NYPD, via AP)

    It’s one of the saddest stories of the year so far: a 21-year-old Hasidic Jewish couple, expecting their first baby, killed in a car accident in Brooklyn Sunday. Their four-pound baby survived after being delivered by C-section, giving the story a bittersweet twist until he, too, passed away the next day. Now, local news reports the driver who allegedly caused the accident has a long history of run-ins with the law, including arrests for driving under the influence and a decade-long prison sentence for manslaughter. Julio Acevedo, 40, was driving at twice the speed limit on a residential street Sunday when he struck the couple’s vehicle.

    Read it at RTV6