NYC Driver Had Troubled History

It’s one of the saddest stories of the year so far: a 21-year-old Hasidic Jewish couple, expecting their first baby, killed in a car accident in Brooklyn Sunday. Their four-pound baby survived after being delivered by C-section, giving the story a bittersweet twist until he, too, passed away the next day. Now, local news reports the driver who allegedly caused the accident has a long history of run-ins with the law, including arrests for driving under the influence and a decade-long prison sentence for manslaughter. Julio Acevedo, 40, was driving at twice the speed limit on a residential street Sunday when he struck the couple’s vehicle.