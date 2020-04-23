NYC Firefighter’s Baby Daughter Dies of Coronavirus
The infant daughter of a New York City firefighter and Education Department worker died of coronavirus complications on Monday, just one week before her five-month birthday, her family has confirmed. “One of the worst experiences as a parent is to go through the loss of a child,” FDNY Hispanic Society President Jose Prosper wrote on Instagram. “It is with extreme sorrow to announce the passing of Jay-Natalie La Santa.” Jay-Nathalie, who started showing symptoms roughly a month ago, was the daughter of firefighter Jerel La Santa and Lindsey Velasquez. She was later hospitalized at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore in the Bronx, her aunt Danielle Monique La Santa told Patch. “She was treated like an absolute princess,” Danielle said. “The nurses helped to facilitate a baptism for their little angel and completely decorated her isolated room for this event.” “We call [Jay] the warrior princess because she fought COVID-19 like nobody's business,” Danielle wrote on a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $30,000 for the family.