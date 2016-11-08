N.Y.C. Goes All Out on Security for Election Day

The New York Police Department is deploying more officers Tuesday than on any other previous Election Day, with more than 5,000 due to hit the streets. Carlos Gomez, the New York Police Department’s chief of department, said “more than double our previous high” number would be patrolling the streets, but he declined to give a specific figure. The security plan will be “comparable to New Year’s Eve and when Pope Francis visited last year,” Gomez was cited as saying by ABC News. Officials said law-enforcement is also on high alert over threats from the Islamic State terror group, though they said they didn’t have any concrete warnings. The NYPD worked with the Secret Service in preparing security plans for Election Day, as both presidential candidates will be in the city on Election Night.
