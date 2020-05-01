Cops Hunt for NYC Man Who Licked Woman’s Buttocks at Subway Station

Read it at AM NY
The New York Police Department said Friday they’re looking for a man they alleged licked a woman from behind as she was exiting a subway station on Saturday. Authorities say on April 18, a 54-year-old woman was leaving the 163rd Street subway station at around 10 p.m. when a man approached her from behind and licked her buttocks over her clothing. After the sexual assault, the man allegedly fled the station and is currently on the lam. On Friday, the NYPD released a surveillance video of the accused suspect, who is seen wearing a black baseball cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a light blue surgical mask, camouflage pants and tan boots.