NYC Marathon Canceled

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC
The New York City marathon has been canceled. Mayor Bloomberg’s previous decision to continue on with the annual race had the public outraged over misuse of resources, as Staten Island—the starting point—remains devastated by Hurricane Sandy. Now, the uproar seems to have changed officials’ minds. Bloomberg issued a statement saying the marathon had become a “source of controversy and division ... we have decided to cancel it,” and City Council Speaker Christine Quinn said “the decision to move forward with the marathon is not a decision I would have made. That said, I think we need to look forward and continue to focus on the task at hand—helping those without electricity, food, and water.”