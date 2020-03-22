CHEAT SHEET
    Bill de Blasio Blasts Trump's Coronavirus Response: He Won't ‘Lift a Finger’ to Help His Hometown

    'PEOPLE WILL DIE'

    Justin Baragona

    Contributing Editor

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tore into President Donald Trump over his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting that the president is ignoring NYC as the nation’s biggest city sees a massive spike in COVID-19 cases. With over 8,000 reported cases in the city, de Blasio said on Sunday’s Meet the Press that while Trump is from New York, “he will not lift a finger to help his hometown.” 

    “I don’t get it,” the Mayor continued. “Right now, I have asked repeatedly for the military to be mobilized, for the Defense Production Act to be used to its fullest to get us things like ventilators… If the president doesn’t act, people will die who could have lived otherwise.”

