New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio: It Was ‘Past Time’ That Cuomo Resigned

Mayor Bill de Blasio put his two cents on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation following multiple sexual-harassment and misconduct allegations. Cuomo will officially leave office in 14 days, allowing for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to become the first female governor in New York state. “Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors bravely telling their stories.” de Blasio wrote on Twitter soon after Cuomo’s livestream announcing his intention to resign. “It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it’s for the good of all New York.”