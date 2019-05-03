NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Set to Announce 2020 Presidential Bid: Report

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is set to announce a 2020 Democratic presidential bid next week, according to a report from the New York Daily News. The 58-year-old’s federal political action committee, Fairness PAC, reportedly polled Iowa voters recently and paid for de Blasio’s trips to key early voting primary states. The PAC’s spokesperson told the Daily News that “no decision” had been made but would not explicitly deny that the announcement was coming next week. De Blasio would be the 23rd politician competing for the Democratic presidential primary.