NYC Mayor-Elect Cans Fundraisers After Daily Beast Report on ‘Toxic’ PR Exec

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams has canceled a handful of fundraisers after a Daily Beast story linked him to Ronn Torossian, a Trump-connected public relations exec who has represented a wide array of controversial figures, including the Turkish president, chef Paula Dean, and recently ousted CNN host Chris Cuomo. Torossian was set to co-host an Adams fundraiser on Monday but a spokesperson told The New York Times: “We canceled 10 planned fund-raisers for December because the transition’s fund-raising effort in November was extremely successful, bringing in enough donations to pay for both the inauguration and staff to help prepare the mayor-elect’s administration to hit the ground running on Day 1.”

    Torossian told the Times in a text that he was pleased the Adams campaign hit its fundraising goals. “His pro-business, pro-police policies are what NYC needs,” he wrote. Several advisers and former staffers told The Daily Beast this week they were concerned that the “toxic” Torossian had inserted himself into Adams’ inner circle lately.

