NYC Mayor Hit Gym During Gang Standoff

On Friday morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio decided to hit the gym while his police officers were in an armed standoff with a gang leader. Garland Tyree, a top member of the Bloods, had shot a firefighter early on Friday before locking himself inside a home on Staten Island with an assault riffle. Meanwhile, de Blasio spent approximately 80 minutes at his local YMCA before sneaking out the side door. According to NY1 City Hall reporter Grace Rauh, de Blasio “always exits gym through front door. Apparently even he realized how bad that visual would have been today.” The standoff resulted in Tyree’s death. The firefighter was hit in the ankle.