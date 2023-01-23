NYC Model ‘Mortified’ After Old N-Word Tweets Resurface

A New York City model and the rumored paramour of actor Dylan O’Brien has issued an apology after social media users recently unearthed controversial tweets she’s shared in the past, including posts with the N-word.

On Monday, Rachael Lange, of Elite Model Management NYC, said she was “mortified and ashamed” of her old posts.

“I would like to wholeheartedly apologize for past tweets of mine. I am mortified and ashamed that they exist; and am truly disgusted that I ever spoke that way,” Lange posted on Twitter. “All I can say is that I hear you all and am sorry for the pain I’ve caused and contributed to.”

“I want to make it abundantly clear that I take full responsibility,” she continued. “I was extremely ignorant and while I do not remotely resonate with the things I once said, there is zero justification for my ever having said them.”

“I understand the significance that my words have and am deeply sorry for the hurt I have caused,” she concluded.

Lange’s questionable tweets gained major traction when pop culture news site Pop Factions posted about the ordeal on Twitter.

“Dylan O’Brien’s girlfriend Rachael Lange is currently being called out for being racist, after multiple Tweets of her using the N-word resurfaced online. She has since deleted the tweets and blocked a few people on TikTok who called her out,” the site tweeted Saturday, followed by a video featuring screenshots of Lange’s decade-old social media posts.

In the posts from 2013 to 2016, Lange, a white woman, casually dropped the N-word.

“How in the hell is a [N-word] supposed to get some decent sleep when there are 17 coo coo clocks in this house,” Lange posted in November 2013.

“I’m literally such a pedophile oh my gosh,” Lange wrote in another post from September 2013. “I have various pictures of small black children in my phone."

The tweets had been deleted by Monday, but Pop Faction told The Daily Beast that the publication verified the posts in an extensive search before they were wiped from the model’s Twitter profile.

Twitter user @DOBSEVANSBLVD, who claimed to have helped bring Lange’s posts to light, told The Daily Beast Lange blocked her on TikTok after she called the model out.

“Over the past 3 days [Lange] has deleted almost 200 tweets, all of her tweets using slurs etc,” @DOBSEVANSBLVD said.

Lange had allegedly shared a variety of offensive posts, making rape jokes, posting transphobic comments, and using homophobic slurs.

The Daily Beast also found that Lange engaged with offensive social media posts.

On Oct. 28, 2013, Lange liked a reply to her that said, “#lilnigglet anyone who knows me knows that I've always wanted a black kid just like this.” (“Nigglet” is an offensive term combining the N-word and the racist pickaninny trope.)

Celebrity gossip sites have speculated that Lange is dating Dylan O’Brien, who starred in Teen Wolf from 2011 until 2017. According to Pop Sugar, the pair were seen holding hands during Paris Fashion Week.

Representatives for Lange, O’Brien, and Elite Model Management NYC did not immediately returned The Daily Beast’s requests for comment Monday.