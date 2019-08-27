CHEAT SHEET
NYC Schools Panel: Get Rid of Gifted Programs to Desegregate
An advisory panel is recommending that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio scrap nearly all gifted programs for public schools in the hopes of desegregating the nation’s largest educational system. The New York Times reports that the panel concluded that screened programs and schools have “become proxies for separating students who can and should have opportunities to learn together.” It recommends phasing out selective schools at all levels, with the exception of seven elite high schools. De Blasio, in the midst of a presidential campaign, will have to decide whether to accept the recommendations.