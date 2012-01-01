CHEAT SHEET
    NYC Police Arrest Occupy Protesters

    NEW YEAR'S EVE

    Stephanie Keith / AP Photo

    At least 68 Occupy Wall Street protesters rang in the new year in jail, arrested for tearing down barricades at Zuccotti Park before just before midnight on Saturday. Protesters clashed with police as they apparently were attempting to re-occupy their former New York headquarters. Police say at least one person assaulted an officer and demonstrators claim they were pepper-sprayed. Around 500 people showed up on New Year’s Eve to take down the barricades.

