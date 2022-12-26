Famous NYC Priest Left Behind Millions and a Son After Death

CHEAT SHEET
A New York City priest infamous for being the devoted brother of a Mafia boss left behind two surprises when he died earlier this year: a $7 million fortune and a grown son. Even more remarkable: The Rev. Louis Gigante lived with his son Gino and the boy's mother in the suburbs and would put on his Roman collar each morning to head to work in the parish, The New York Times reported. We had a quiet life,” Gino Gigante, 32, told the paper. “He was proud of me. We did everything together.” Gigante, who ran a development company in the Bronx, bequeathed his estate to Gino, which is how the existence of his son was revealed.