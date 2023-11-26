NYC Priest Punished for Letting Pop Star Film in Church

Read it at The New York Times
A Brooklyn priest has been stripped of his administrative duties for allowing pop star Sabrina Carpenter to film a music video inside his Catholic church. Msgr. Jamie Gigantiello has apologized and a bishop has performed a special rite since the former Disney actress pranced up to the coffin-lined altar of Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish in a short black dress and veil. As the YouTube video was viewed millions of times, the diocese of Brooklyn issued a statement that said it was “appalled at what was filmed.”