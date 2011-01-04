NYC Radio Station Drops Glenn Beck

CHEAT SHEET
Good thing Glenn Beck doesn’t like New York much anyway: WOR 710 AM, one of the city’s two biggest talk radio stations, is dropping the conservative star’s syndicated radio show, effective Jan. 17. WOR program director said “the reason is ratings … somewhat to our surprise, the show wasn’t getting what we wanted.” Beck will be replaced by New York ultra-conservative personality Mike Gallagher, who recently hosted a rally to prevent the Park51 community center, more sensationally known as the “ground zero mosque,” from being built. The station’s general manager, Jerry Crowley praised Gallagher as being able to comment on more local issues than Beck, and Gallagher’s show will be taped partially at WOR’s studios.