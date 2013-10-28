NYC Reschedules Mayoral Debate

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Didn’t anyone notice the significance of October 29 earlier? New York City’s Campaign Finance Board on Sunday moved the final mayoral debate from Tuesday to Wednesday after both candidates asked that the debate not be held on the first anniversary of Hurricane Sandy. Democrat Bill de Blasio and Republican Joe Lhota issued a rare joint statement saying “this day should be marked with solemn reflection and remembrance.” The candidates spent the weekend visiting areas hardest hit by the storm, and the debate had been scheduled to be held during the exact same time as the peak of the storm. De Blasio leads by almost 40 points.