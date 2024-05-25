CHEAT SHEET
Man Arrested for Setting NYC Subway Passenger on Fire
A New York City subway rider was arrested on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly threw a liquid fireball at another commuter, setting the man’s shirt on fire, according to the New York Post. New York City Police said the man they arrested had ignited a cup of liquid and thrown it on another man. As the assailant fled from the subway car at a downtown Manhattan station, he stopped to pick up a phone a woman had dropped on the platform, which police were able to use to track him nearby and arrest him. The victim was treated for minor burn injuries at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Hospital.