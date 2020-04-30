NYC Subways Will Be Cleaned Every Day, Cuomo Orders
It’s a rare spot of good news for New Yorkers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The city’s subway, known for its rat infestations and frequently unusual odors, will be cleaned every day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. Apparently spurred by reports of homeless people sheltering in deteriorating subway cars during the pandemic, Cuomo ordered that every car be sanitized at night to limit the chance that essential workers riding the subway will contract COVID-19. “Any essential worker who shows up and gets on a train should know that that train was disinfected the night before,” Cuomo said at his daily coronavirus briefing. “Letting them endanger their own life and endanger the lives of others is not helping anyone.” He asked the MTA to present a plan to him by Thursday. The MTA has been struggling on dual fronts during the pandemic: its income stream has disappeared as New Yorkers shelter in their homes, and at least 83 workers have died from the virus.