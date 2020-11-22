CHEAT SHEET
NYC Swingers Club Busted for COVID Violations
New York City sheriffs say they shut down an illegal swingers’ club that had packed more than 80 people into its secret location in violation of pandemic orders. Caligula in the borough of Queens was was also serving alcohol without a liquor license in the early hours of Sunday, the sheriff’s office said. Two organizers of the party and one patron were charged with misdemeanors. The club—which boasts online that it offers a sexy atmosphere that is dedicated to sexual exploration, the art of love making, and sexual fulfillment—declined comment when contacted by the New York Daily News.