NYC to Create Police Watchdog

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
The New York Police Department may have gotten a bit too big for its already extra large britches in recent years, what with all the stopping and frisking and reports of surveillance programs targeted at Muslims, so the New York City council has decided to take matters into its own hands and rein the cops in. The City Council voted Thursday to create an independent police watchdog in order to crack down on racial profiling. “New Yorkers know that we can keep our city safe from crime and terrorism without profiling our neighbors,” said Councilman Brad Lander, who, along with fellow Councilman Jumaane Williams, got the watchdog plan off the ground.