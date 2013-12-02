NYC Train Sped 52 mph Over Limit

CHEAT SHEET
The National Transportation Safety Board says the Metro-North train that derailed Sunday morning was traveling at 82 mph heading into a 30 mph curve. Earlier on Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he believed speed would be the culprit behind the accident in the Bronx that left four dead and more than 60 injured. “It was a tricky turn on the system, but it is a turn that has been there for decades.” An MTA official said the engineer told emergency workers that he “dumped the brakes” when he realized the curve was coming too quickly. Workers have begun to remove the wreckage of the seven cars of the commuter train, which stopped just short of spilling into water.