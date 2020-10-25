NYPD Cop Suspended for Blasting ‘Trump 2020’ From Patrol Car

CHEAT SHEET
    The NYPD says it has suspended without pay an officer who allegedly blasted “Trump 2020” from a patrol car loudspeaker. Cops are not allowed to make political endorsements, and the mayor and police commissioner launched an investigation after video captured the officer yelling the endorsement—followed by “Take a picture, take a picture, take a video, put it on your Facebook, put it on your YouTube.” The New York Daily News reports that the cop was apparently ticked off that someone gave him the finger because he was parked in the crosswalk.

