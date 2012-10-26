NYPD: Mom Saw Nanny Stab Herself

Police said on Friday that the nanny suspected of killing two children stabbed herself in the neck as the children's mother walked in the room. Officials said the nanny, Yoselyn Ortega remained in critical condition at a hospital Friday with an allegedly self-inflicted slash to her throat and is in police custody. Marina Krim had left her Upper West Side apartment Thursday afternoon to take one of her children to a swimming lesson, leaving daughter Lucia 6, and son Leo, 2, in Ortega’s care. She returned home to a dark apartment and found her two children dead in a bathtub, and then Ortega allegedly began stabbing herself with a knife. Police have so far found no motive—nothing in Ortega’s background, her relationship with the Krims, or any indication that she or anyone in her family had a history of mental illness.
