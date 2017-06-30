3 Doctors Shot by Gunman Inside Bronx Hospital

CHEAT SHEET
A gunman opened fire inside a Bronx hospital on Friday, killing one person and wounding six people, including three doctors. The chief spokesman for the New York Police Department said the gunman—identified by multiple outlets as former hospital employee Henry Bello—is deceased. He was reportedly armed with an assault rifle and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooting began just before 3 p.m. at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center. Victims were found on the uppermost floors of the 17-story hospital. The New York Times reported the victims were doctors and that Bello was allegedly wearing a white doctor’s coat.