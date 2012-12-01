NY’s MoMA to Add Video Games

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Video gamers, rejoice! The hobby, once thought a nerdy pastime at best and a danger to society at worst, has leapt into the mainstream in recent years and is about to conquer one more aspect of high culture. The Museum of Modern Art in New York City announced on Thursday that it had acquired the first 14 titles in a planned 40-game collection for a new exhibit that will go up in March. The games, chosen for, among other things, "innovative approaches to technology and behavior", include Pac-Man, Tetris, and The Sims.