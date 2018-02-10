NYT: American Spies Paid $100,000 to Russian for Trump Material

American spies shelled out $100,000 last year to what The New York Times described as a "shadowy Russian," who promised to deliver stolen cyberweapons from the National Security Agency along with allegedly compromising material on President Trump. A number of American intelligence officials made clear in the article that they were not interested in material on the president from the Russian in question, an individual who was "suspected of having murky ties to Russian intelligence and to Eastern European cybercriminals." The Russian did not provide the NSA hacking tools after receiving the payment but instead provided possibly made-up information about Trump. Earlier this year, American spies reportedly chased the Russian out of Western Europe and said he should not return.
