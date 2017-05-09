NYT: Comey Initially Thought Firing Was a Prank

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
According to a report in The New York Times, FBI Director James Comey was addressing a group of employees in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon when a television report in the background said he was being fired by President Trump. The Times said that in response, Comey initially laughed and said it was a funny prank. His staff then reportedly ushered him into a nearby office. In the office, they confirmed to Comey that he had been fired. Shortly after that, a letter was delivered to the headquarters of the FBI informing them of the decision.