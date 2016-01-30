NYT Endorses Hillary, Kasich for President

The New York Times on Saturday announced that its editorial board endorses Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination. "Voters have the chance to choose one of the most broadly and deeply qualified presidential candidates in modern history," the endorsement read. Mulling her main opponent for the nomination Bernie Sanders, the Times wrote, "In the end, though, Mr. Sanders does not have the breadth of experience or policy ideas that Mrs. Clinton offers."
The Gray Lady also gave a somewhat hesitant endorsement to John Kasich for the Republican Party nomination, citing his relative lack of extremism when compared with frontrunners Donald Trump and Ted Cruz. "Though a distinct underdog," the editorial board wrote, Kasich "is the only plausible choice for Republicans tired of the extremism and inexperience on display in this race." However, they added, he "is no moderate. As governor, he’s gone after public-sector unions, fought to limit abortion rights and opposed same-sex marriage."