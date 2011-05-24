NYT Reporter Dealt Subpoena

CHEAT SHEET
Federal prosecutors dealt New York Times reporter James Risen a subpoena late Monday, forcing him to testify in September in a case regarding information that was leaked to him about a secret CIA mission. Risen will testify against Jeffrey Sterling, a former CIA officer who was accused this year of leaking top-secret government information to the media. Sterling allegedly disclosed details about the CIA's mission to wipe out Iran's nuclear program at the end of the Clinton administration. Sterling's case is part of the Obama administration's larger efforts to prevent officials from revealing government secrets to journalists.