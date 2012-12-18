NYT: Walmart Used Bribes in Mexico

CHEAT SHEET
Looks like the Times is gearing up for its Pulitzer. The New York Times on Tuesday published a lengthy investigation into Walmart’s alleged payoffs in Mexico, finding that Walmart allegedly used bribes to circumvent the democratic process. In total, the Times finds 19 store sites across Mexico that were the target of Walmart’s bribes. The Times highlights the boxy store in Teotihuacán, where Walmart allegedly bribed officials to change a zoning map to build on Elda Pineda’s alfalfa field. Walmart has been under increased scrutiny since the Times first disclosed its culture of bribes in April, and internal records show the company has spent more than $100 million on internal investigations this year.