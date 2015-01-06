NZ Skydivers Jump Before Plane Crash

CHEAT SHEET
Police say all 13 people aboard a New Zealand skydiving plane leaped to safety just before it crashed into a lake Wednesday. Six passengers and six crew members were forced to evacuate the Skydive Taupo plane early in tandem jumps after the aircraft suffered engine failure and plunged into Lake Taupo, according to police spokeswoman Kim Perks. The pilot also parachuted to safety and no significant injuries were reported. Skydive Taupo Chief Executive Roy Clements said the aircraft suffered engine problems shortly after takeoff and transport authorities were opening an inquiry into the incident. Lake Taupo is a popular tourist attraction for skydivers on New Zealand’s North Island.