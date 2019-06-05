Oakland Becomes Second U.S. City to Legalize ‘Magic Mushrooms’

Oakland has followed the lead of Denver to become the second city in the United States to legalize use of “magic mushrooms.” The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to decriminalize adult use and possession of all psychoactive plants and psilocybin fungi. Council member Noel Gallo, who introduced the resolution, said the move will allow the local police force to focus on serious crimes. Some caveats were added to the resolution through amendments, including a warning that the mushrooms “are not for everyone,” and that people “don’t go solo” when trying them out for the first time. “Entheogenic plants and fungi are tremendous for helping to enable healing, particularly for folks who have experienced trauma in their lives,” said Carlos Plazola, chair of the group Decriminalize Nature Oakland.