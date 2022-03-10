OAN Host Ditches Far-Right Network: Next Stop, Trumpworld?

One America News Network host Christina Bobb is leaving the embattled far-right cable news network, three people familiar with the matter tell The Daily Beast. Bobb did not say on Thursday where she’s headed next—but according to the sources, she was very recently discussing a job offer with former President Donald Trump.

Even within an OAN lineup that is overflowing with Trump devotees and MAGA sycophants, Bobb stood out, in large part because she actually worked on Trump’s post-2020 election legal team, all the while covering the issue on-air at OAN. (She did not disclose this conflict to her viewers.)

One of the sources familiar with the situation said that Trump has privately discussed in recent weeks that he is open to Bobb working for him on multiple fronts, including legal work and media appearances.

Those who’ve spoken to the twice-impeached former president about Bobb say that he’s been interested in recruiting her to work for him primarily because he’s a fan of how strident she’s been about claiming, falsely, that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him.

One America News president Charles Herring did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and a Trump spokesperson did not provide comment on this story. Reached by phone on Thursday, One America News CEO Robert Herring, simply replied, “I know nothing about it, so there's nothing for me to comment on.”

Reacting to the news of Bobb’s departure from the network, one staffer told The Daily Beast that they were “relieved” that she was leaving.

In recent days, Bobb has seemingly used her social media accounts to promote the twice-impeached ex-president and his political action committee, as Trump readies himself for a likely 2024 presidential run.

“Get excited for the Trump Rally on Saturday! Details attached,” she tweeted on March 8, complete with the announcement of Trump’s South Carolina event this Saturday. “I can’t wait to see you in South Carolina!” Bobb further noted on Instagram.

Furthermore, she's posted Instagram photos of her attending events last week at Trump's Florida resort Mar-a-Lago and sitting down with the former president for an interview.

Following the 2020 presidential election, Bobb—who previously worked for the Trump administration as a lawyer—joined Trump’s legal team and assisted former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani with his legal efforts to overthrow President Joe Biden’s decisive electoral victory, as first reported by The Daily Beast.

Her involvement with the Trump campaign’s push to keep the ex-president in the White House despite his election loss has since been revealed to be far more intricate than previously known.

Earlier this year, the Washington Post revealed that Bobb helped Giuliani on the Trump campaign’s outlandish ploy to submit rival Republican elector slates in states that Biden had won. According to the Post, Bobb took part in at least one conference call about the fake elector stunt. She was also present at Trump allies’ Willard hotel “command center” on Jan. 6, which was used to coordinate Team Trump’s efforts to stop Congress’s certification of the 2020 election.

Additionally, Politico reported last month that Bobb appeared to be the person that initially created the document behind the draft executive order directing the Department of Defense to seize voting machines and appoint a special counsel to investigate the election. The document, which none of Trump’s election dead-enders wanted to take credit for drafting, was obtained by the House Jan. 6 committee in January of this year.

Earlier this month, Bobb was issued a subpoena by the Jan. 6 committee, along with other Trump lawyers who worked to overturn the 2020 election. The committee specifically cited her presence in Giuliani’s “war room” at the Williard. Furthermore, she is reportedly writing a book about the Capitol insurrection and interviewed Trump for it, which could mean she has notes that the committee could obtain via the subpoena.

Following Biden’s inauguration, Bobb—who hosts the OAN weekend show Weekly Briefing—and fellow OAN host Chanel Rion spent much of 2021 promoting their fundraiser on OAN airwaves, pleading with viewers to donate cash to fund a number of bogus pro-Trump election “audits” across—including the infamous effort that crashed and burned in Arizona.

It was also revealed last fall in a lawsuit deposition that Giuliani supposedly had veto power over Bobb’s stories at OAN during the time she volunteered for the Trump legal team following the election. The former New York City mayor said Charles Herring agreed to the arrangement. Both Giuliani and Bobb have been named in separate billion-dollar defamation lawsuits by voting machine firm Dominion.

Bobb’s exit from the conspiracy-peddling channel comes as OAN is dealing with an existential crisis. Satellite provider DirecTV announced in January that it would be dropping the network from its channel lineup in April. The company—whose parent company AT&T has long played an integral role in keeping OAN afloat—is by far the largest distributor of the right-wing channel.

A source at the time told The Daily Beast that the network was struggling to keep the network fully staffed in recent months. Bobb, meanwhile, represents yet another departure from the struggling outlet.

Additional reporting by Diana Falzone