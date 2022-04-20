OAN Host Demands ‘Military Tribunal’ to Try ‘Every’ Media Host and CEO for Treason
INSANITY
One America News host Dan Ball went on an unhinged tirade against the “treasonous” mainstream media on Tuesday night, demanding that “every” media personality and executive be subjected to a military trial. The ultra-MAGA host, who recently urged viewers to dig up “dirt” on AT&T’s chairman for dropping OAN, took a five-year-old out-of-context clip of MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski to rage against the press as a whole. “This is why you hear me say… that what the mainstream media has done is treasonous!” Ball exclaimed. “And we should take every single CEO that’s allowed it, every single host, and put them in a military tribunal for treason to this nation.” Continuing to justify his stance by insisting that the press has been “lying” and “omitting facts” for decades now, Ball then added that his job is merely “to give you the facts of the story.” Ball isn’t the only OAN personality to take to the airwaves and casually suggest death sentences of supposed traitors. Last year, OAN correspondent Pearson Sharp called for mass executions of the “hundreds of thousands” of Americans who were involved in a “coup” against former President Donald Trump.