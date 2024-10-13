‘Oasis’ Singer Liam Gallagher Hits Back at ‘SNL’ Sketch Mocking Feud with Brother

Liam Gallagher is firing back after Saturday Night Live parodied his and his brother’s infamously volatile relationship in their most recent episode.

The Oasis member responded to the sketch on his X account Sunday.

“Are they meant to be comedians,” he quipped in response to a fan asking if he had seen the impersonation.

In the bit, cast member Sarah Sherman portrayed Liam, and James Austin Johnson took on Noel Gallagher.

The sketch, which played out during the Weekend Update segment, starts with Colin Jost asking the Oasis members if they will be okay to tour next year.

“I’m cool if he’s cool,” Johnson responds as Noel. “I’m cool. I’m cool. I’m cooler than you are,” Sherman shoots back as Liam.

“Great, so that’s a no,” Jost replies. “It’s not a hard no, it’s a maybe,” Liam answers. “We said maybe if Liam doesn’t act like a baby,” Noel sings in response, evoking the tune to their hit “Wonderwall.”

The two continue the childish back and forth for the entire segment.

However, it appears that it wasn’t just Liam who took offense to the teasing.

“Should be a significant cash prize for anyone who can make it past 1 minute of this,” one user replied underneath a video clip the show posted to X.

“What a terrible day to have eyes and ears,” another noted.

SNL’s decision to mimic the brothers comes after their August announcement that they were putting their hard feelings aside and reuniting for a tour in July 2025.

The new shows come more than 15 years after Noel famously quit the band after a spat with Liam at a music festival in Paris.

While they are patching things up to reunite, the brothers’ relationship still appears precarious.

Just this week, Liam explained the reason why the two brothers would not be doing press together for the upcoming world tour.

“We don’t want to do interviews coz we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship,” he responded to a fan on X.