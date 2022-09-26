Oath Keeper Lawyer Texted With Giuliani’s Son About 2020 Election: Report
SUSPICIOUS
Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer for—and member of—the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia made up of military and law enforcement personnel, was in touch with Andrew Giuliani last November about the 2020 election, according to NBC News. The revelation that she and the onetime Trump aide were texting with each other in the midst of the former president’s attempt to overturn his loss to Joe Biden comes from an excerpt of a book by ex-GOP congressman and Jan. 6 committee staffer Denver Riggleman, which was shared with NBC. SoRelle, who is facing charges for her alleged role in the Capitol riot, also tried to text an unknown person at the White House on Dec. 20, according to Riggleman. Giuliani, son of former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, later ran an unsuccessful primary campaign for New York governor. “Until you mentioned her, until I looked it up, it didn’t really ring a bell,” Giuliani told NBC when asked for comment about the alleged texts with SoRelle.