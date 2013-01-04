Obama ’08 Campaign Fined

"Betting On America" was more expensive than he imagined. President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign was hit with a record $375,000 fine by the Federal Election Commission Friday for violations related to donations received during the final days of the campaign. The fines-are detailed in a document obtained by Politico. In it, the FEC reports a series of "missing 48-hour notices" for over 1300 contributions which amounted to more than $1.8 million dollars. The fines are the result of an audit spurred by complaints from the Republican National Committee.