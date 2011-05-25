Obama Addresses British Parliament

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
In an address to both houses of the British Parliament in Westminster Hall, President Barack Obama called for a “new era of cooperation” between the two nations. He said, “Even as new nations take on the responsibilities of global leadership, our alliance will remain indispensable.” The speech came toward the end of Obama’s state visit to the U.K. The last three speakers to address both houses of parliament were Pope Benedict XVI, Queen Elizabeth II, and Nelson Mandela.