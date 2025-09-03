Donald Trump wants to crush The Swamp. The leaks, the sneaks, and the secrets are all there. Our writers, David Gardner, Farrah Tomazin, and Sarah Ewall-Wice, are sifting through the ooze so you don’t have to. Don’t miss out.

Spies tell The Swamp that Barack and Michelle Obama, and Kamala Harris, and husband Doug Emhoff were all dining at the exquisite ($30-a-burger) State Road restaurant in West Tisbury on Martha’s Vineyard last Thursday night. The only issue was that the couples were in separate rooms.

In recent weeks, the former president has reached out to New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani, Texas state Rep. James Talarico, and other young guns to support their efforts to launch an effective resistance to The Donald. But, Obama seemed less interested in spending quality time with Harris, even as she positions herself for another crack at the title.

The Obamas and Kamala Harris and her husband were all vacationing on Martha's Vineyard. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Now, The Swamp hates to draw any conclusions from the dining arrangements, and the folks at the popular dining spot weren’t saying. Our spies did report that one couple stopped by to say hello to the other, so it was cordial enough. Maybe they all retired to an Airbnb to bitch in private. One would have thought they’d have so much to discuss. But sometimes, as much as you tell someone they’ve already had their chance and they blew it, they just don’t want to listen.

Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, greeted by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, in 2021 while masks were still required as a result of the COVID pandemic. Pool/Getty Images

Besides, it’s not cheap to hear Kamala talk these days. A good verified resale orchestra seat at Washington’s Warner Theatre to watch the former vice president speak about her upcoming book on October 9 will set you back as much as $3,510.00. Still, every ticket includes a copy of the book, 107 DAYS.

Sadly, you’ve missed the opportunity for a meet-and-greet with a photo with Kamala and a signed copy. For an extra fee, of course.

Kamala Harris' new book, '107 Days.' Simon & Schuster/Amazon

She may not know how to win elections, but she can certainly raise money. The Harris campaign raised over $3 billion in a little over three months between seizing the Democratic party’s presidential campaign from Joe Biden and losing to Donald Trump. Then they spent it all. And a little more.