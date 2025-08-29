Obama Secretly Boosting Rising Dem Stars to Undermine Trump

Barack Obama has been working behind the scenes to encourage two politicians who have been hailed as representing the Democratic Party’s next generation of leaders.

Obama, who remains beloved in many Democratic circles, has escalated his own attacks and appearances this summer, prompted into action by vote-swaying redistricting efforts in Texas and Trump administration efforts to curtail rights.

The former president has spoken “a number of times” with Zohran Mamdani, 33, who in June upset former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to prevail in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, The Telegraph reported.

Obama has also reached out to Texas Rep. James Talarico, 36, who has emerged as a rising star in the party thanks in part to his efforts to fight Republican gerrymandering, Politico reported.

Texas Rep. James Talarico has gone off the usual media path for Democrats, appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast and Fox News. Jason Bollenbacher/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

President Donald Trump triggered a national redistricting arms race earlier this summer when he asked Texas to redraw its political maps mid-decade, instead of after the 2030 census, to help Republicans pick up congressional seats in next year’s midterms.

Obama has also been fighting Republican redistricting, raising money, and speaking out against Republican efforts to “keep their grip on Congress,” and reportedly called Talarico to voice his support for the Texas Democrat.

Two sources told Politico that the former president specifically praised the Texas lawmakers as an effective spokesperson when calling out Republican gerrymandering on a variety of media.

Talarico appeared on Fox News earlier this month—where he pointed out that congressional Democrats tried to ban partisan gerrymandering in 2022, but Republicans voted down the measure—and earned rare praise from right-leaning podcaster Joe Rogan during a July interview.

“You need to run for president,” Rogan told Talarico. “We need someone who’s actually a good person.”

It was a shocking exchange considering Rogan had interviewed and endorsed Trump during the 2024 election, and attended his inauguration in January.

Obama was especially impressed with Talarico’s Rogan appearance, which the former president said was a risky move that required authenticity, Politico reported.

The two did not, however, discuss whether Talarico, who has been weighing a Senate run, should try to flip Republican Sen. John Cornyn’s seat in the midterms, sources told the outlet.

Barack Obama has also embraced New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, despite some establishment Democrats keeping their distance from the Democratic Socialist. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former Democratic Rep. Colin Allred, 42, has already announced he’s running, meaning Talarico’s entry into the race would trigger a Democratic primary.

Even before the redistricting fight raised his national profile, Talarico had shown a willingness to wade into hostile waters. In 2021, he went viral for challenging then-Fox News host Pete Hegseth to admit that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

“You have made a lot of money personally, and you have enriched a lot of corporations with advertising by getting on here and spewing lies and conspiracy theories to folks who trust you,” Talarico said.