Obama Answers the Dog Pants Question

During his much-hyped interviews with YouTube stars Friday afternoon, President Obama gave his take on the internet's most pressing question: How would dogs wear pants? Adande Thorne, best known as YouTube creator Swoozie, showed the president the options depicting a dog wearing pants on all four legs or just its two hind legs. The latter option is better, Obama said, because the former is "too conservative, too much fabric." Our national nightmare is now over.