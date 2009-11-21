Obama: Asia Trip About Jobs

Out of the country for an eight-day trip across Asia, President Obama said in his weekly address on Saturday that his travels were meant to secure help for the economy. “As we emerge from the worst recession in generations, there is nothing more important than to do everything we can to get our economy moving again and put Americans back to work, and I will go anywhere to pursue that goal," Obama said in a recorded message from Seoul. He added that increasing America's exports abroad could "help create new jobs at home and raise living standards throughout the world." Taking on the role of family budgeter in chief, he called on consumers to be wary during holiday shopping of “more and more debt," and said Americans must “spend less, save more.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED