Obama Backs Filibuster Vote

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC
President Obama spoke out Thursday to express his support for the Senate’s 52-48 vote to approve a change in the chamber’s rules—a move that will weaken Republicans’ ability to filibuster the president’s nominations. “A deliberate and determined effort to obstruct everything is not normal,” he said of the persistent gridlock in Congress. “This isn’t obstruction on substance or qualifications, it’s just to gum up the works.” While he acknowledged that “no party is blameless” for the tactics, he said they had gotten out of hand. “I support the step to change the way that Washington is doing business.”