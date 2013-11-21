CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    TIME FOR CHANGE

    Obama Backs Filibuster Vote

    Pablo Martinez Monsivais

    President Obama spoke out Thursday to express his support for the Senate’s 52-48 vote to approve a change in the chamber’s rules—a move that will weaken Republicans’ ability to filibuster the president’s nominations. “A deliberate and determined effort to obstruct everything is not normal,” he said of the persistent gridlock in Congress. “This isn’t obstruction on substance or qualifications, it’s just to gum up the works.” While he acknowledged that “no party is blameless” for the tactics, he said they had gotten out of hand. “I support the step to change the way that Washington is doing business.”

    Read it at NBC