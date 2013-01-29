Obama Backs Senate Immigration Plan

CHEAT SHEET
Your move, Congress. President Obama unveiled his plans for immigration reform, embracing the bipartisan Senate proposal and outlining the steps illegal immigrants could take to apply for citizenship. He called on Congress to take up his comprehensive approach to finally deal with the "11 million undocumented immigrants who are in this country right now,” adding that he would send up his own bill if they don't act now. Despite predictions that Obama would take up a more liberal approach than John McCain and Marco Rubio, Obama said he was on board: “For the first time in 80 years, Republicans and Democrats seem ready to tackle this problem together.”